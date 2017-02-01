North County Report: New Power Plant Will Be Later and Dirtier Than Planned

At the end of 2017, the Encina Power Station in Carlsbad is set to close, removing 965 megawatts currently available to the grid.
To make up the shortfall, the plant’s owner, NRG Energy, received permits in 2012 for a new gas-fired plant, which was supposed to open at the end of this year. In 2015, as the plant was going through final approvals, the owners modified the plant to run at peak times only, and the Public Utilities Commission granted final approval without hearing bids from alternative energy providers.
inewsource reports that while the plant has been tied up by lawsuits, the new peaker plant will result in a much dirtier operation than the continuous power plant was originally permitted for the site on the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.
“Engineers changed the plant design to one that will be both more flexible, and more polluting, hour for hour, than the original approved design,” inewsource’s Ingrid Lobet writes. “Hourly pollution rates when the plant is running full bore will be higher ‘for all pollutants,’ according to the staff assessment by the California Public Utilities Commission.”