North County Report: Prop. 13 Hits New Communities the Most

Last fall, the real estate website Trulia released a report on California’s Proposition 13, the 1978 voter initiative that reduced property taxes and set a cap on annual increases. Using tax records, census information and its own data, Trulia found that Prop. 13 benefited longtime residents of affluent towns the most.
The main provisions in the initiative set the tax rate at 1 percent, allow for a property’s value to be reassessed when it is sold and cap annual increases at 2 percent. But statewide, property values have increased an average of 9.5 percent per year, which incentivizes people to stay in their homes, by paying an effective tax rate below 1 percent of the new value of their homes.
Here’s how Trulia sums it up:
“The more prices appreciate in a community, the lower effective property tax rates become, which in turn, provided incentives for existing homeowners to stay put. Cities with more new housing growth, on the other hand, will likely have higher effective tax rates because a larger share of new residents and thus more properties recently assessed at current market value.”