North County Report: Task Force Nabs Major Drug, Gun Racket

Forty-six people believed to be major traffickers of heroin and meth in North County were arrested this week in a case involving federal prosecutors and multiple law enforcement agencies.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson called it the district’s most significant gang, gun and drug investigation in recent memory. Robinson said 55 people were charged, all members of various gangs that are responsible for as much as 25 percent of the heroin sold in North County.
“We’ve seized heroin, methamphetamine and 25 firearms, including handguns, revolvers and assault rifles,” Robinson said. “These drugs and guns were being stored and sold in San Diego North County, including across the street from Vista High School.”
The Union-Tribune reports the federal charges include drug distribution, illegal gun possession, money laundering, robbery, vehicle theft, assault and burglary.
The North County Regional Gang Task Force, made up of over a dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, led the investigation. The Union-Tribune also reports the investigation lasted a year, and involved wiretaps, surveillance, and undercover buys.
KPBS Midday Edition spoke with Robinson, who said two of the leaders are still at-large in Mexico, and four or five gangs in North County were documented selling heroin and meth.