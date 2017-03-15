North County Report: Town Halls Long on Anger, Short on Local Issues

After facing several months of protests in their districts, Reps. Darrell Issa and Duncan Hunter finally held town hall meetings.
About 900 people attended Issa’s two town hall sessions in Oceanside over the weekend, and 300 packed Hunter’s meeting in Ramona, with many more protesters who could not gain entry rallying outside both venues.
Both crowds were overwhelming hostile to President Donald Trump – and by association, his two prominent supporters – and made it clear they want their congressmen to oppose his agenda. The focus at Issa’s town hall was on preserving the Affordable Care Act, but both discussed Russia, immigration, building a wall on the border and banning travel from six Muslim countries.
As I wrote for The Coast News, Issa’s event was full of jeers at his indirect answers to direct questions.
“If the Congressional Budget Office says that (health care) costs will go up, and less people will be covered, will you support it?” an attendee asked.
“You know …” Issa said, before being drowned out by the sound of 450 people groaning, and then shouting, “Yes or No.”