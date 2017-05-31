North County Report: Vista Nonprofit Wants to Go it Alone

The prevailing wisdom at the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is that barriers, like promises that homeless clients stay sober while accessing services, deter people from seeking help.
HUD also believes its money is best spent in coordinated efforts, like the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, which provides a network that matches clients with the proper services.
Homeless advocates see coordination as crucial for addressing the homeless crisis, but Vista-based Solutions for Change sees it as a threat, Voice’s Lisa Halverstadt writes.
Halverstadt reports that the organization has created its own model for housing the homeless, and helped hundreds of families over the years, while receiving federal grants. That came to an end in 2012, though, when HUD began discouraging sobriety pledges and required regional coordination of services.
Solutions for Change works by choosing its clients to live in permanent housing, and work on the organization’s aquaponics farm and who make promises to stay sober. They have a farm and permanent housing in Vista, and two new housing projects are under way in Escondido and downtown Oceanside. That’s set up a showdown when it comes to the new coordinated regional system: “Solutions for Change wants to continue to pick and choose its own clients. It doesn’t want homeless service workers elsewhere in San Diego to assign clients it doesn’t believe are ideal for its program,” Halverstadt writes.
In January, Oceanside entered into an agreement with Solutions for Change to use 25 Section 8 vouchers at the project, which is expected to open next year. The vouchers will cover most of the rent for one- and two-bedroom units, which are expected to cost $1,569 and $2,050.