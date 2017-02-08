North County Report: Vista and Oceanside Mull Medical Marijuana

While most cities have repeatedly said no to medical marijuana businesses, two groups are circulating petitions in Vista and Oceanside that provide rules for the cities to regulate, license and tax dispensaries.
In Vista, a petition backed by Vistans for Better Community Access would allow for up to 10 dispensaries (one per 10,000 residents), taxed at a rate of 7 percent of their sales. The petition’s backers needed about 5,600 signatures to force a decision by the City Council to either approve the ordinance, or put the issue to a special election.
The Union-Tribune reports that the elections consultant hired by the medical marijuana advocates failed to include the name of the measure on some pages of the petition, which could invalidate thousands of signatures.
The group submitted about 7,000 signatures, the Union-Tribune reports, but Vista’s city clerk said they had to reject about half of them, and it was unclear whether the petitioners could simply submit more signatures, or whether it must start over.