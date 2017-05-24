North County Report: Vista Tries to Corral Issa Protesters

After months of weekly gatherings outside Rep. Darrell Issa’s office in Vista, the city is looking to keep protesters on a dirt patch across the street from the office, rather than on the sidewalk and lawn outside the building.
The protest’s organizer, Ellen Montari, had secured an event permit through April, which is required in the city for groups larger than 50 people. When she went to renew the permit, the city changed some of the requirements, apparently for public safety reasons.
The weekly protests have drawn as many as 800 people at a time, the Union-Tribune reports, which can present problems on Thibodo Road, outside Issa’s office, where visibility is limited for drivers. The building’s management has also complained about people being on the lawn and damaging sprinklers, and parking illegally.
Issa’s office told the Union-Tribune they hadn’t filed any complaints with the city, but there are other tenants in the building.
One of the suggestions the city posed was moving the protest to Melrose Drive, about a mile away from Issa’s office.
“We know they have the right to demonstrate,” Vista city spokeswoman Andrea McCullough told the U-T. “We are coming at it from a safety angle.”
"Rep. Darrell Issa scheduled a town hall for June 3, in San Juan Capistrano."
Clever! And if that still doesn't keep the protesters away, he will hold the next one in Albuquerque.