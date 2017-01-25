North County Report: Vista Moves to Close the Mixed-Use Loophole

The Vista City Council met to discuss the “mixed-use loophole”, which allows commercial buildings to be redeveloped into apartments and condos in areas that were intended for mixed-use development.
The city had broadly defined mixed-use projects to attract investment, but four years after approving that definition, its vision for a walkable, urban center resulted in nearly 2,000 homes, and very little commercial space.
The city made a series of changes in hopes of achieving its vision of developments that include both homes and commercial or office space. It re-applied a specific commercial designation to four sites, added standards meant to restrict development (like parking, landscaping and setback requirements) for projects that don’t include commercial space and reduced building heights along Civic Center Drive and South Santa Fe Avenue.
Most notably, the Council voted 4-1 to rezone to commercial the Breeze Hill Promenade, a shopping center that was recently granted approval for redevelopment into apartments. The change would still “grandfather” in the apartments, but should that project fall through, it wouldn’t be able to be redeveloped into apartments in the future.