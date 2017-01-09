Photos: Protesters Overwhelm Tijuana Border Crossing

By David Maung |
Several hundred people protesting recent gasoline price increases in Mexico took over Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry Sunday afternoon as Mexican customs agents and the military who guard the border crossing withdrew from the area.
For more than five hours, protesters cheered and chanted slogans calling for demands such as an end to government corruption and the removal of Mexican president Peña Nieto as vehicles entered the country without inspection.
An identical protest happened on Saturday.
At the request of Mexican authorities, the California Highway Patrol began diverting traffic away from the border crossing, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.