Photos: Protesters Overwhelm Tijuana Border Crossing

Scenes from Sunday’s demonstrations as protesters overwhelmed Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry.

Photo by David Maung
People cheer as a motorist drives a truck full of furniture through the Mexican border crossing during a protest against the recent spike in gasoline prices. Protesters took over the vehicle border crossing, El Chaparral, forcing Mexican customs agents and the military to recede, allowing vehicles to enter Mexico without inspection.
Several hundred people protesting recent gasoline price increases in Mexico took over Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry Sunday afternoon as Mexican customs agents and the military who guard the border crossing withdrew from the area.

For more than five hours, protesters cheered and chanted slogans calling for demands such as an end to government corruption and the removal of Mexican president Peña Nieto as vehicles entered the country without inspection.

An identical protest happened on Saturday.

At the request of Mexican authorities, the California Highway Patrol began diverting traffic away from the border crossing, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Since the Jan. 1 gasoline price increases began, protests have flared across Mexico. Blockades by protesters of gasoline distribution trucks in Baja California have caused widespread gasoline shortages in Tijuana, Rosarito Beach and Mexicali.

Here are some scenes from Sunday’s demonstrations.

tijuana border protest FINAL 01

A young woman shouts along with other demonstrators.

tijuana border protest FINAL 02

People wave Mexican flags as cars enter the Mexican border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 03

A young woman shouts during the demonstrations.

tijuana border protest FINAL 04

A man directs cars into the Mexican border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 05

People cheer as cars enter the Mexican border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 06

Another car is waved into the border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 09

People carry boxes of pizza to protesters.

tijuana border protest FINAL 10

Men dressed as the biblical Three Kings pose for photographs during the protest.

tijuana border protest FINAL 12

A motorist gives a high five to two protesters.

tijuana border protest FINAL 14

Two woman chat as motorists enter the Mexican border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 16

 

Three woman cheer on motorists entering the Mexican border crossing.

tijuana border protest FINAL 17

Three men eat doughnuts that were donated to protesters.

All photos by David Maung.

    Written by David Maung

