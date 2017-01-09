Photos: Protesters Overwhelm Tijuana Border Crossing

People cheer as a motorist drives a truck full of furniture through the Mexican border crossing during a protest against the recent spike in gasoline prices. Protesters took over the vehicle border crossing, El Chaparral, forcing Mexican customs agents and the military to recede, allowing vehicles to enter Mexico without inspection.

Several hundred people protesting recent gasoline price increases in Mexico took over Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry Sunday afternoon as Mexican customs agents and the military who guard the border crossing withdrew from the area.

For more than five hours, protesters cheered and chanted slogans calling for demands such as an end to government corruption and the removal of Mexican president Peña Nieto as vehicles entered the country without inspection.

An identical protest happened on Saturday.

At the request of Mexican authorities, the California Highway Patrol began diverting traffic away from the border crossing, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Support Independent, Fact-Based Journalism Today