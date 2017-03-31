VOSD Podcast: Mayor Crafts a Tax Hike, Here Comes a Special Election

We thought we might have a year to breathe after the great Ballot Measure Blizzard of 2016.

We were wrong. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer this week submitted his official request to the City Council to put up a special election in November. His primary concern is a hotel-room tax increase to fund the expansion of the Convention Center. The bulk of the money would go to that.

However, it’s expected that a much smaller amount would fund road repair and homeless services.

As we discuss in this week’s podcast, this seems dangerous. While the Convention Center and streets effort have clear goals, the homeless funding does not. The mayor and council are playing with fire if they push hard for a tax for homeless services without identifiable goals and an exact plan for what the money would fund.

If the new revenue stream passes, but the city doesn’t make any significant dent in the homeless crisis playing out in the streets, it could poison future discussions on the need for new tax revenue to alleviate the problem.

The mayor is essentially saying: We know we need a tax increase, we’re just not sure what for right now.