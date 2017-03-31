Sacramento Report: Atkins’ ‘Delicate Dance’ on Single-Payer Health Care

It seemed a special state Senate Health Committee hearing last Friday had a timely, heated topic on its hands: health care reform.
Then, just before the hearing began, President Donald Trump declared the GOP’s Affordable Health Care Act “dead.”
It was too late to pivot from the focus of the hearing — how California has benefited from the Affordable Care Act and what it stood to lose under House Republicans’ repeal plan — and too early for ACA fans to celebrate victory. Officials urged caution, describing repeal efforts as “on pause.”
This, of course, raised the question: What happens next?
Many in attendance believed they had the answer: single-payer health care.
They wanted to hear more about SB 562, legislation co-introduced by Sen. Toni Atkins, a member of the health committee, and Sen. Ricardo Lara that would move California to a single-payer system.