Sacramento Report: San Diego’s Partisan Split on State Gas Tax Hike

California has a plan to fix its crumbling infrastructure.
The legislature approved late Thursday its first increase in the gas tax in 23 years. Along with increased vehicle fees, it’ll raise $5.2 billion a year to repair the state’s roads, highways and bridges.
Gov. Jerry Brown pushed the bill, SB 1, whipping votes from the Democratic supermajority against unanimous Republican opposition.
The gas tax will increase 12 cents per gallon, bringing it to 30 cents. The excise tax on diesel fuel would go up by 20 cents per gallon and electric cars would be charged a $100 annual fee. The bill also creates an annual vehicle fee ranging from $25 to $175 depending on the car’s value.
Sen. Ben Hueso and Sen. Toni Atkins, both Democrats, supported the bill – Atkins said it could bring San Diego roughly $400 million in transportation funding annually.
“This will improve our quality of life and our economy, and will create tens of thousands of additional jobs in our region during the next decade,” she said.
The gas tax. there are no repair funds because those fuel taxes get raided. the democrats will do this yet again.
"In 2002, voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 42, a constitutional amendment meant to ensure that motor vehicle sales taxes be used only for transportation purposes. The requirement could only be suspended on a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. After such suspensions happened twice, in 2006, voters by an even bigger margin approved Proposition 1A, a constitutional amendment modifying Proposition 42. It strengthened protections against diverting motor vehicle sales taxes for general-purpose spending and added the requirement that if these revenues were diverted during a period of state financial hardship, this would be treated as a loan that eventually had to be repaid to the transportation fund."
http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/editorials/sd-brown-gas-tax-california-road-repairs-20170330-story.html