San Diego Braces for Role as Border Wall Guinea Pig

San Diego is playing a starring role in President Donald Trump’s emerging plans for a border wall.
The border between San Diego and Tijuana is already home to a series of border structures, and it seems they could soon be replaced in the first phases of funding for Trump’s promised border wall.
Most of the existing structures, though, are fences. Trump’s promise has been for a concrete border wall.
As those plans move forward, some Republicans have started to argue that fences and walls are essentially the same – so people might as well get on board with the wall.
There are, of course, functional differences between the two: You can typically see and hear through fences. When it comes to the U.S.-Mexico border, a fence can actually be a security advantage, some experts say, because you can see what’s around you.
Perhaps the bigger difference is symbolic. Fences are used in communities between neighbors; walls are barriers meant to keep things separate. Virtually everyone agrees that the border wall would carry a much different meaning from what’s there now. Whether that’s a good thing is where things start to break down once more.