San Diego Explained: Five Stories to Watch

Tents downtown are everywhere, and that’s only the most visible part of the growing homelessness and poverty problem.

This year, the city will have to have a serious discussion about regional housing, housing affordability and homelessness.

That’s one big story VOSD’s Scott Lewis will be watching in 2017. Other stories he’s got an eye on include the Chargers, Balboa Park, border commerce and Lincoln High School.

On this weeks’ San Diego Explained, Lewis drops by the NBC 7 San Diego studio to explain why he thinks these are the top five stories most likely to sweep the headlines in San Diego this year.

This article relates to: San Diego Explained, News

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast

