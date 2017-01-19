San Diego Explained: The Big Problem With Regulating Stormwater Pollution

Since the 1972 Clean Water Act, government officials across the country have been trying to clean up the nation’s waters.

They’ve made some progress by tightening rules on the largest water polluters. But there’s still a lot of pollution coming from smaller sources.

One of those sources is stormwater, or the water that travels along the ground after it rains, sweeping up all kinds of debris and pollution.

The California Water Resources Control Board has been trying to combat this problem, but it’s run into lots of problems of its own.

Support Independent, Fact-Based Journalism Today