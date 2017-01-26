San Diego Explained: The Plans to Tackle Homelessness

Street homelessness seems to be surging throughout the county.

At the 2017 State of the City address, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said reducing homelessness should be made the region’s No. 1 priority, and he introduced a plan for how he wants to do it.

Faulconer’s proposal isn’t the only one being discussed right now. A countywide group known as the Regional Task Force on the Homeless is also talking about some big ideas.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7 San Diego’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt highlight how local leaders plan to address the growing homeless population.

This article relates to: San Diego Explained, News, Homelessness

Written by Kinsee Morlan

