San Diego Explained: The Plan to Expand the Convention Center

The San Diego Convention Center Corp. hopes to expand its facility onto this piece of land behind the existing building.

Expanding the San Diego Convention Center has been on the city’s to-do list for a long time. Lots of hurdles have kept if from happening, but Mayor Kevin Faulconer is proposing a new ballot measure that would pay for the expansion and invest more money in street repairs and homelessness solutions.

City leaders have said for years that San Diego needs a bigger convention center to keep the business it has and to better compete with other cities that have more space. But a past plan to pay for the expansion fell apart.

Faulconer now wants San Diegans to vote on his roposal in a November special election. The plan would increase hotel taxes by 1 percent to 3 percent citywide for 40 years.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt detail the mayor’s proposed hotel-tax hike.

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.