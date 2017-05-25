San Diego Explained: The Rifts in Organized Labor

Tension and animosity are driving a wedge between local organized labor groups right now.

Unions and other organized labor groups are a lot like other interest groups – sometimes they agree with one another, sometimes they don’t.

When they are united, though – either behind a candidate or a proposed policy – they can wield a lot of power, which is why the recent leadership shakeup at the Labor Council is making such big waves in San Diego politics.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis lift the curtain on the current battle for the heart of organized labor.



Correction: An earlier version of this post included a photo of former local labor leader German Ramirez and misidentified him as Mickey Kasparian.

