San Diego’s finances are plagued by pension debt.

In San Diego, both the city and county pension funds are billions of dollars short of what they will ultimately need to fulfill retirement promises made to current and former employees.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ashly McGlone describe what pensions are, why their funding has declined and why that matters.



