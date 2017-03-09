San Diego Explained: Routes to a Better Regional Train System

The sluggish pace of California’s high-speed rail project means San Diegans will be waiting a long time to board any super-fast trains.

The project will first connect Los Angeles to San Francisco, but that route is not expected to open until 2029. It’ll be decades until the project’s second phase connects to San Diego.

There are, however, steps local officials could take to speed up train travel in Southern California.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts update folks on California’s high-speed rail project and discuss other options for faster train travel in the region.

