San Diego Explained: San Diego County’s $2 Billion Piggybank

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Monica Dean detail the county’s reserve funds, the past policies that made the account grow and a new proposal on the table to spend some of it.

Photo by Kinsee Morlan
County Supervisors Ron Roberts and Dianne Jacob on Monday announced a proposal to spend $25 million from the county's reserve account to fund affordable housing.
San Diego County’s collected more in its bank account than nearly all major counties across the country.

There’s currently about $2 billion in its reserve fund. Some advocates and critics have long said the county supervisors should loosen the purse strings and use the money for a long list of community needs.

Much of the money is spoken for in some way, but county supervisors have plenty of power to make changes.

Just this week, in fact Supervisors Ron Roberts and Dianne Jacob introduced a proposal to use $25 million of the county’s money to fund affordable housing.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt detail the county’s reserve funds, the past policies that made the account grow and a new proposal on the table to spend some of it.

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

