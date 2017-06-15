San Diego Explained: San Diego County’s $2 Billion Piggybank

County Supervisors Ron Roberts and Dianne Jacob on Monday announced a proposal to spend $25 million from the county's reserve account to fund affordable housing.

San Diego County’s collected more in its bank account than nearly all major counties across the country.

There’s currently about $2 billion in its reserve fund. Some advocates and critics have long said the county supervisors should loosen the purse strings and use the money for a long list of community needs.

Much of the money is spoken for in some way, but county supervisors have plenty of power to make changes.

Just this week, in fact Supervisors Ron Roberts and Dianne Jacob introduced a proposal to use $25 million of the county’s money to fund affordable housing.

