San Diego Explained: The Path Ahead for SoccerCity

The Chargers are gone, and now Qualcomm Stadium and the Mission Valley land it sits on are up for grabs.

Plenty of people want it. The city owns it. And voters may have a chance to weigh in on what ultimately happens.

A group named FS Investors is floating a proposal called SoccerCity. The group wants to demolish Qualcomm Stadium, build a new stadium for soccer and use by San Diego State University, and develop the rest of the property for new housing, retail and a riverfront park.

On this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis detail the SoccerCity plan, its path forward and some of the obstacles standing in its way.



This article relates to: San Diego Explained, News

Written by Kinsee Morlan Kinsee Morlan is the Engagement Editor at Voice of San Diego and author of the Culture Report. Contact her directly at kinsee.morlan@voiceofsandiego.org. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter. Subscribe to her podcast.