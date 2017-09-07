San Diego Explained: The Haze Hanging Over Marijuana Regulations

California is moving forward with implementing regulations for recreational marijuana, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions for San Diego lawmakers.

Starting January 2018, folks can legally sell, buy, possess and grow pot. But some of the details associated with regulating marijuana still need to be ironed out, and cities across the county are scrambling to set new rules.

Some cities have already taken action to ban dispensaries and the cultivation, testing and distribution of marijuana. While others, like the city of San Diego, are still figuring things out. Next week, the City Council will try to finalize many of its regulations.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis and NBC7’s Monica Dean discuss the outstanding questions cities across the region decide whether to allow marijuana operations.

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

