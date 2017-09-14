San Diego Explained: What We Still Don’t Know About a Major Water Project

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard break down the concerns surrounding the twin tunnels project.

Water agencies across California are preparing to vote on a massive new water project, but unanswered questions remain.

Known as WaterFix or the twin tunnels project, it’s designed to ensure that water keeps coming south through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay Delta, a series of waterways and wetlands fed by snow melting in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

After years of planning, it’s crunch time for San Diego’s largest supplier of water, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which is set to vote on the project in coming weeks.

But concerns about how much the project costs and the amount of water it will actually deliver still remain unanswered.

In this week’s San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard break down the concerns surrounding the WaterFix project.

    Written by Adriana Heldiz

    Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

