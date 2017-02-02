San Diego Media Still Searching for the Chargers Coverage ‘Sweet Spot’

By Jared Whitlock |
The Chargers have long been the main game in town for San Diego sports media. But with the team abandoning San Diego, how much local airtime and ink will it receive next season?
No one seems to know, including the local outlets doing the covering.
Before deciding how much to cover the team, local outlets say they’ll take the temperature of Chargers fans over the next year. So far, it’s boiling hot — and not in a good way.
“There’s so much anger that we can’t cover them the same way,” said Mighty 1090 reporter and producer Marty Caswell. She said some listeners threaten to turn off the radio if the station talks Chargers: “It appears the appetite for Chargers coverage will decrease dramatically.”