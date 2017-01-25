Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?

Here’s what it takes to become a sanctuary city: You, or someone else, starts calling your city a sanctuary city.
That is, there’s no one policy or criteria that makes a place a sanctuary city.
So when President Donald Trump announced in an executive order Wednesday that he’d withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities, it wasn’t immediately clear who he was talking about, or what criteria he’d use to identify offending locales.
Places that are considered sanctuary cities might be ones that prohibit their jails from inquiring about immigration status, refuse to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement when an undocumented immigrant will be released from custody or decline to assist with other enforcement activities.