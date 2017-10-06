How San Diego’s Hepatitis A Crisis Unfolded

San Diego’s deadly hepatitis A outbreak has made national news for a few weeks now.

But it turns out, the epidemic has been building since last November. More than 481 San Diegans are infected and 17 people have already died.

Although the disease has hit San Diego’s homeless communication the hardest, 125 of those infected don’t fit that category.

We’ve put together a quick video that explains how the hepatitis A outbreak came to be in San Diego, local officials’ initially slow reaction to the spread of the virus and what they’re doing now to address the crisis.

This article relates to: Government, Homelessness, News

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

