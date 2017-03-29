San Diego’s Rapid Bus System Doesn’t Meet the Standards of Regular Buses in Other Cities

What people all over the German-speaking world and in San Francisco call the bus, San Diego calls bus rapid transit.
Cities have learned they can improve public transit, without spending the massive sums to improve their rail systems, by instead improving their bus networks.
The umbrella term for such improvements is bus rapid transit, or BRT, and in San Diego MTS has taken this on with its “Rapid” branded bus lines. But San Diego is also part of another global trend: BRT creep. That’s when a transit agency sells an improvement to the public as BRT, but due to cost considerations or political opposition, it ends up providing something only marginally faster than a regular bus.
Details of BRT systems vary, but in big U.S. cities it’s typically used to complement rail service, running on key urban streets where existing rail lines aren’t.
San Diego’s Rapid consists of five routes. The 215 route is the only route through urban streets, connecting downtown and Mid-City through El Cajon and Park boulevards. The other four routes — the 235, 237, 280 and 290 — are express routes along dedicated freeway lanes using I-15 in the direction of Escondido, with long nonstop segments through the urban core.
In branding, Rapid looks as sleek as the best BRT systems. But on the ground, it falls short of the standards for good bus service.
I've been a regular rider of both the 215 (SDSU to Downtown) and 235 (Downtown to Escondido) Rapid routes since their inception. I occasionally ride the 290 when it meet's my schedule.
The 235's approaching it's third anniversary in June. Ridership has grown noticeably, to the point that periods with service every 15 minutes on weekdays should probably have it every 10 to 12 minutes and the times of day with service every 15 minutes should be expanded. But as ridership has grown, the service has gotten slower and less reliable because of the shortcuts that were made. For the first year of service, the service was so reliable you could almost have set your watch with departure times at each stop. Now it's not uncommon for buses to run late as much as 10 to 15 minutes outside of the most off-peak times. It's now exceedingly rare at any time for the northbound 235 to reach the first stop outside of downtown (I-15 and University) on time. There needs to be all-door boarding at a minimum, if not payment before boarding. Broadway, downtown, should have dedicated bus lanes and signal priority.
As for the 215, it needs all-door boarding at a minimum too. There's little evidence that the signal priority works at all. Even if running late and no vehicles in front of the bus, a light will turn red right in front of the bus so that a vehicle can enter El Cajon from a side street, for example. Someone really needs to find out if what was promised as far as signal priority is what was delivered. And as for the lack of dedicated bus lanes along El Cajon, that's unforgivable. Given that traffic volumes along El Cajon would justify 4 general traffic lanes if it were built today instead of the 6 it has, it should have taken the most minimal of political courage to have included the dedicated lanes as originally planned. But when none of the elected leaders in this city and county use transit, they seemingly don't care whether it works well or not. They care just enough to show up at ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
And, then there are those intrepid souls that challenge convention and ride or try to ride their bikes. Have you ever tried to ride a bike and then mount a bike on a bus to complete your journey? May I offer my condolences. First, a biker on a bus or a trolley delay forward motion on the schedule. Mind you, I think bikers should be a priority or, at least, given a leg up on riding the trolley or the bus.
Let's just call inviting bikers to the bus or trolley political window dressing. The experience for bikers is horrific.
No. The standard for mass transit remains Europe...ANY part of Europe.
Ridership matrices or algorithms based on current ridership is completely useless. Ridership estimates must be made based on the potential, the usefulness, the accessibility, and user friendliness. To calculate mass transit improvement based on today is pretty much accepting that John F. Kennedy was a complete lunatic in his vision of flight to the moon.
Mira Mesa Boulevard needs signal priority and queue jumper lanes at intersections. In a car, it takes up to 45 minutes to get from the I-5 to the I-15 in the evening, but if it only took 15 minutes on the bus, I think a lot of people would choose to bypass all that traffic and take the bus.
I am not a traffic engineer. Nor do I hope to be one. All I know is that we already know where the traffic snarls are located and when and where people end up going. There are inherent costs that most be borne initially, but ridership should rise with the friendliness of the system. I want to go downtown, for example, from Imperial Beach. This either involves walking to a bus stop or hailing a cab to go to a trolley stop. Complicated, right? Inconvenient, right? Right. First, there is no trolley near Imperial Beach. Second, the buses to connect me to the trolley do not run directly either to Coronado or to the closest trolley stop. Third, I'll be waiting endlessly for a bus, any bus. If this simple maneuver is not improved, why bother with either the bus nor the trolley. Remember Steve Jobs? And, I will always remember a concept he promoted...user friendly. Pay to reduce your headaches and actually enjoy the usage of your device. It's an easy incentive. Reduce the $400 a month payment on a car to pay for a worry-free ride to fun downtown or work. This new generation is not ego bound to the car as the "boomers". They are calculating how they can get rid of a 1k++ annual insurance bill. They are looking positively at no D.U.i s,no tickets, no collisions, no uninsured motorists, no demographic calculations, and no car maintenance. All that adds up. The suburbs is an old concept. The suburb is now the inner city. People are waking up to the fact that paying for freeways infringes on their property rights and health.
So, a healthy way to swing from tree to tree in a reasonable short time is the way to go.
Let's not continue the horrific "do nothing" attitude of Chula Vista. They saw housing development occur in a linear fashion from west to east and did absolutely nothing for the conveyance of people...just cars. And, with cars, they failed. Now, they want to go "Gucci" and try to establish a big university there. Chula Vista can even take care of traffic and parking at little ole Southwestern College.