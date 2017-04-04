SANDAG Chair Says He Would Have Done Crucial Op-Ed Differently Now

SANDAG staffers tried to be more forthcoming about a fatally flawed forecast they had used to project tax revenues, but in the end the agency settled on one that misled residents and included a major error.
The chair of the agency, who authored the misleading explanation, now says he would not have written it like he did, based on what he now knows.
In January, SANDAG board chair Ron Roberts reassured voters in an op-ed that the agency could still finish the transportation projects promised in a 2004 tax increase
We obtained public records that now show that, a week earlier, SANDAG’s executive director Gary Gallegos had sent an earlier draft of the op-ed to Roberts for review.
That draft dealt more directly with the agency’s flawed forecast than the one Roberts eventually published.
Roberts’ submission also included a factually incorrect claim – that the agency did not know whether the error had any impact on revenue expectations for the agency’s existing sales tax, TransNet, which was approved by voters in 2004. That claim was not included in the initial draft sent to Roberts for approval.