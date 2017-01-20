Special Podcast: Women on the March

In this podcast episode, Alex Zaragoza and Eboney Steward, two organizers of the San Diego Women’s March, talk about what’s going down at the march and beyond.

Photo by Rebecca Bowman
Women prepped signs in advance of the San Diego Women's March.
You know how when you experience a traumatic event, folks will tell you to just keep putting one foot in front of the other?

That’s what thousands of women across the country plan to do on Saturday, including many in San Diego.

In this podcast episode, I talked with Alex Zaragoza and Eboney Steward, two organizers of the San Diego Women’s March, about what’s going down at the march and beyond.

We discussed their efforts to recruit a diverse group of women to lead the event, questions from men about whether they’re invited too (yes, duh!) and, for some reason, “Grey’s Anatomy” (just go with it).

Steward said her motivation for the march goes beyond just the election of President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump winning wasn’t the first thing that made me want to get up and do something. As a woman of color, I’ve been dealing with this kind of thing for as long as I can remember. … No one else is going to fight for your seat a the table, so if you’re not there to claim it, you’re going to get passed over,” she said.

Poster-making parties have been happening across the city in advance of the march. VOSD’s Kinsee Morlan dropped in on one of them in City Heights and talked with a handful of women who were depressed about the Donald Trump presidency, but empowered by the act of sharing their sentiments.

She also dropped by the “Nasty Women” art show that’s opening in a Bankers Hill gallery after the march and talked to one of the organizers, ceramic artist and professor Sasha Koozel Reibstein.

