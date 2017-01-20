Special Podcast: Women on the March

You know how when you experience a traumatic event, folks will tell you to just keep putting one foot in front of the other?

That’s what thousands of women across the country plan to do on Saturday, including many in San Diego.

In this podcast episode, I talked with Alex Zaragoza and Eboney Steward, two organizers of the San Diego Women’s March, about what’s going down at the march and beyond.

We discussed their efforts to recruit a diverse group of women to lead the event, questions from men about whether they’re invited too (yes, duh!) and, for some reason, “Grey’s Anatomy” (just go with it).

