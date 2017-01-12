The Mayor Fumbled in the Chargers Game but It’s Not His Fault They’re Leaving

By Scott Lewis |
The Chargers pretty clearly telegraphed their determination to leave San Diego two years ago.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer responded. He announced he was forming a task force to figure out what to do. Apparently, a decade of research and consultants, even a previous task force, were not enough.
“At no point in San Diego’s history has the possibility of the Chargers moving to Los Angeles been more real. It’s time for us, as a community, to come together to decide the future of the Chargers in San Diego,” Faulconer said in his State of the City address Jan. 15, 2015.
And then he said the only thing he has gotten right about this mess: “This decision will be made on my watch as mayor.”