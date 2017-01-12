There’s Already a Challenge to the ‘LA Chargers’ Trademark – and It’s Not From the Dodgers

The Chargers announced Thursday morning that the team will move to L.A. – but they made moves to trademark the phrases LA Chargers and Los Angeles Chargers a year ago.
The Chargers Football Company LLC (the company that owns the football team) filed applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register “LA Chargers” and “Los Angeles Chargers” as trademarks in connection with a variety of goods and services, including merchandise such as toys and apparel, and, of course, “professional football games and exhibitions.”
Unfortunately for the team, its “LA Chargers” trademark application ran into an issue. On Dec. 20, LA Gear, the ‘80s-era athletic apparel company, filed a Notice of Opposition with the Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board related to the apparel portion of the “LA Chargers” application, on the grounds that it conflicts with LA Gear’s trademarks, and is likely to cause consumer confusion as to the source of the goods.
“Likelihood of confusion” is the core of any trademark infringement claim. The law protects the rightful owner of a trademark against new entrants into the market who are using either an identical or, as LA Gear alleges, a confusingly similar mark.