Top Stories: Apr. 1-Apr. 7

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Apr. 1-Apr. 7.

1. Undocumented and Upper Class: A House in Bay Park, But No Hope of a Green Card

Jose and Linda own 11 properties, including a home in an affluent neighborhood overlooking Mission Bay. But despite achieving financial success and marrying a U.S. citizen, Jose is now a priority for deportation. (Mario Koran)

2. Goodbye Warehouses, Hello High-Rises: Look at the Massive East Village Building Boom

East Village is in the midst of an unprecedented building boom. People of the neighborhood are filled with hopes, and concerns, about how the neighborhood will look once the cranes come down. (Kinsee Morlan)

3. The 20 Schools in San Diego Unified Facing the Most Teacher Layoffs

Looming layoffs at the San Diego Unified School District would disproportionately hit lower-income schools. Of the 20 schools facing the most layoffs, 13 have a student body with at least 75 percent of kids receiving subsidized lunch. (Mario Koran)

4. New and Improved (and Taxpayer-Funded) FieldTurf Fields Are Still Failing

School districts spent a lot on fancy turf fields, then bought expensive upgrades when they fell apart. Now, those premium fields are falling apart, too. (Ashly McGlone)

5. Mayor Tosses Proposals for the Old Central Library, Which Now Could Become a Homeless Shelter

The city asked for proposals for the old Central Library, which has been vacant since the new one opened in 2013. Three groups responded but the mayor tossed them out. Now a new group of power brokers is scoping the property out for use as a temporary shelter for the homeless. (Lisa Halverstadt)