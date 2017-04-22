Top Stories: Apr. 15-Apr. 21

1. Low-Income San Diegans Are Getting Pushed to Riverside

Housing costs have repelled many prospective migrants, and at the same time encouraged residents to relocate to Riverside County. Disproportionately, those leaving San Diego for Riverside are low-income people, not well-off homeowners chasing a bigger house. (Alon Levy)

2. Developers of Massive Tijuana Property Envision a Live-Work Hub for Residents on Both Sides of the Border

Though plans for a border wall – a literal barricade dividing the U.S. and Mexico – are moving forward, the vision for a property just south of the existing border fence strives to connect Tijuana and San Diego more than ever by becoming a hub for where people from both sides of the border can live and work. (Maya Srikrishnan)

3. Border Report: A Disappearance That Hits Close to Home

Gov. Jerry Brown pardons deported military veterans, another Mexican journalist is killed, outside critics don’t like Barrio Logan mural they’ve never seen and more in our roundup of news from the border. (Brooke Binkowski)

4. ‘Look, You Can’t Do a Ribbon-Cutting on New Plumbing’

Voters who approved three separate school bonds were promised new plumbing at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School in Mountain View. The school got a new sports field, but not new plumbing. Then toxic chemicals were found in the water. (Ry Rivard)

5. Why You’re Hearing the Padres on the Station That Plays Sublime and Nirvana

Two of San Diego’s iconic radio stations are making significant gambles in an effort to bring in new fans. (Dallas McLaughlin)

6. Sacramento Report: The Prop. B Ruling Could Reverberate Throughout California

San Diego’s 5-year-old pension reform measure is legal, a California appellate court ruled this week. (Voice of San Diego)