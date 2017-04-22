Top Stories: Apr. 15-Apr. 21

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Apr. 15-Apr. 21.

Image via Shutterstock
A view of Riverside, Calif.
1. Low-Income San Diegans Are Getting Pushed to Riverside
Housing costs have repelled many prospective migrants, and at the same time encouraged residents to relocate to Riverside County. Disproportionately, those leaving San Diego for Riverside are low-income people, not well-off homeowners chasing a bigger house. (Alon Levy)

2. Developers of Massive Tijuana Property Envision a Live-Work Hub for Residents on Both Sides of the Border
Though plans for a border wall – a literal barricade dividing the U.S. and Mexico – are moving forward, the vision for a property just south of the existing border fence strives to connect Tijuana and San Diego more than ever by becoming a hub for where people from both sides of the border can live and work. (Maya Srikrishnan)

3. Border Report: A Disappearance That Hits Close to Home
Gov. Jerry Brown pardons deported military veterans, another Mexican journalist is killed, outside critics don’t like Barrio Logan mural they’ve never seen and more in our roundup of news from the border. (Brooke Binkowski)

4. ‘Look, You Can’t Do a Ribbon-Cutting on New Plumbing’
Voters who approved three separate school bonds were promised new plumbing at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School in Mountain View. The school got a new sports field, but not new plumbing. Then toxic chemicals were found in the water. (Ry Rivard)

5. Why You’re Hearing the Padres on the Station That Plays Sublime and Nirvana
Two of San Diego’s iconic radio stations are making significant gambles in an effort to bring in new fans. (Dallas McLaughlin)

6. Sacramento Report: The Prop. B Ruling Could Reverberate Throughout California
San Diego’s 5-year-old pension reform measure is legal, a California appellate court ruled this week. (Voice of San Diego)

7. Three Myths About San Diego’s Homeless Population
We’ve all heard tales of the homeless migrating to San Diego or heard someone suggest most homeless people don’t want to leave the streets. None of that is entirely true. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. The Latest FieldTurf Issue Is Nothing 1,000 Gallons of Glue Won’t Fix
San Diego County schools shelled out millions in taxpayer money for new FieldTurf fields, only to have them quickly fall apart. The company then demanded more money to upgrade schools to a better product, called Revolution. Now some of those fields are having issues too. One solution: dumping gallons of glue onto the fields to make them stronger. (Ashly McGlone)

9. The Incredible Anointing of Summer Stephan as San Diego DA
Bonnie Dumanis’ influence is on full display as the pieces fall into place for her chosen successor to stroll into the DA’s office with the least amount of hassle with voters as possible. (Scott Lewis, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts)

10. The District’s Explanations for Its Big Budget Fixes, Translated
Listening to San Diego Unified explain its budget cuts, you might think the district’s massive shortfall is actually a blessing. To better understand what’s going on, we’ve put together a video that explains why this happened and demystifies the district’s spin efforts. (Adriana Heldiz)

    Written by Tristan Loper

    Tech director at Voice of San Diego and the News Revenue Hub. You can follow the Hub on Facebook or Twitter or reach me by email at tristan@voiceofsandiego.org.

