Top Stories: Apr. 22-Apr. 28

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Apr. 22-Apr. 28.

1. San Diego Unified Adds Nearly 200 New Layoffs to the 1,500-plus Already Planned

The new cuts – which will go to the school board for approval Tuesday – include all library technicians, 16 mental health clinicians, bus drivers and other non-teaching employees and support staff. (Ashly McGlone)

2. San Diego Unified Improperly Withheld Emails in Marne Foster Scandal

In March, a Superior Court judge ruled in VOSD’s favor that San Diego Unified had improperly withheld emails between district staff, school board members and Superintendent Cindy Marten related to the removal of the former principal for the School of Creative and Performing Arts. (Mario Koran)

3. Low-Income San Diegans Are Getting Pushed to Riverside

Housing costs have repelled many prospective migrants, and at the same time encouraged residents to relocate to Riverside County. Disproportionately, those leaving San Diego for Riverside are low-income people, not well-off homeowners chasing a bigger house. (Alon Levy)

4. Fact Check: California’s Not to Blame for District Budget Woes

School districts in California have more state money and more local control over spending than ever, making it harder to blame Sacramento for their current financial troubles. (Ashly McGlone)

5. San Diego Wants the State to Meet in the Middle on Housing

Among the 130 housing bills before the state Legislature is one sponsored by the city of San Diego that would allow local housing authorities, like the San Diego Housing Commission, to build middle-income housing. (Maya Srikrishnan)