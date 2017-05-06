Top Stories: Apr. 29-May 5

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Apr. 29-May 5.

1. San Diego Is Awash in Craft Beer – and Its Sticky, Smelly Byproduct

Some new craft brewers are struggling to find ways to dispose of spent grain, the thick, mushy residue each batch of beer leaves behind. Some farmers will take it, but many of them have so much that they’re turning new breweries away. (Kinsee Morlan)

2. Chula Vista Sees Homelessness Drop Following Measure Targeting Large Vehicles

The annual homeless census showed a drop in homelessness in Chula Vista – likely in large part because of a change in how the city polices RVs parked on the street. Advocates warn those policies simply move people elsewhere, instead of actually solving homelessness. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. Under New SDG&E Plan, Customers Who Leave Could Keep Paying for Decades

SDG&E, Southern California Edison and PG&E rolled out a new plan last week for how much and how long they can keep charging people who switch to buying power from a government-run agency known as a community choice aggregator, or CCA. (Ry Rivard)

4. Zimmerman Blames SDPD’s Struggle to Recruit on the Media — Again

There may not be one single explanation for SDPD’s failure to hire enough officers, but there is one reason Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman keeps returning to: scrutiny from the media. It’s an argument she’s made many times – and one for which she’s consistently declined to provide evidence. (Andrew Keatts)

5. Sacramento Report: A Social Media Star Is Born in the Assembly

Bond watchdogs are urged to show their teeth, Atkins urges lawmakers to “do something big” on health care and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento. (Sara Libby)