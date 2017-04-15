Top Stories: Apr. 8-Apr. 14

"Jose," an undocumented immigrant whose name we've agreed to withhold, came to the country 20 years ago and married a U.S. citizen 10 years ago, but still has little hope of attaining legal residency.

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Apr. 8-Apr. 14.

1. Undocumented and Upper Class: A House in Bay Park, But No Hope of a Green Card

Jose and Linda own 11 properties, including a home in an affluent neighborhood overlooking Mission Bay. But despite achieving financial success and marrying a U.S. citizen, Jose is now a priority for deportation. (Mario Koran)

2. San Diego Unified’s Jaw-Dropping Grad Rate Is Now Official. Here’s How it Got Here.

The state confirmed Tuesday that 91 percent of San Diego Unified’s class of 2016 graduated. But that number doesn’t show all the factors that came together to make the rate possible – whether it was allowing certain students to test out of requirements or losing low-performing students to charter schools. (Mario Koran)

3. San Diego County’s 10 Worst-Funded Pension Plans

The Valley Center Municipal Water District tops the list of San Diego’s 10 worst-funded pension plans. The tiny water district’s pension fund has just 61.3 percent of the money needed to pay out its retirement promises to current and former employees. (Ashly McGlone)

4. Pot Is Putting Encinitas’ Love of Farming to the Test

Growing plants is so ingrained in Encinitas’ identity that a poinsettia adorns its seal, and the city proclaimed itself the Flower Capital of the World. But many flower farmers are struggling, and hope growing pot will buoy their businesses — if the city will allow it. (Jared Whitlock)

5. Sacramento Report: San Diego’s Partisan Split on State Gas Tax Hike

California increased its gas tax to help repair its crumbling infrastructure, and support for the bill among San Diego’s representatives broke along partisan lines. (Maya Srikrishnan)