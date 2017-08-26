Top Stories: Aug. 18-25

I would like to donate $

As part of a crackdown on illegal marijuana dispensaries, San Diego police conducted a raid on Aug. 2 and arrested 12 employees for illegally selling and distributing marijuana. (Adriana Heldiz)

4. Public Restrooms in East Village Remain Locked Despite Hepatitis Outbreak

A developer agreed years ago to maintain public restrooms at Fault Line Park in East Village. But homeless people say they remain inaccessible. Meanwhile, experts say hygiene issues could be helping spread the deadliest hepatitisA outbreak in California in 20 years. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. On Rare Occasions, the Sheriff Has to Sue to Keep Problem Deputies off the Job

A San Diego Sheriff’s deputy was fired earlier this year after a series of mistakes, but the county’s Civil Service Commission reinstated him. Sheriff Bill Gore is suing to keep the officer off the force. The case provides a rare look at officer discipline proceedings in a state that keeps such information under lock and key. (Mario Koran)

6. Areas of Consensus Emerge Among the Crush of Housing Plans

Among the housing reform plans put forward by several City Council members and Mayor Kevin Faulconer, there is some significant agreement that could open the door to actual policy changes. (Lisa Halverstadt)

7. Another Arts Venue Bites the Dust

City officials shut down The Glashaus in Barrio Logan this month due to fire and safety concerns and code compliance issues. Artists who rent studios in the space were given 30 days to move out, and they’re struggling to find a place to go. The issue has come to head at a time when there’s less affordable art studio space in San Diego than ever. (Kinsee Morlan)

8. Don’t Let Chula Vista Become the Wild West of Marijuana

I oppose the sale and use of marijuana. But letting an outside advocacy group write the city’s rules isn’t the best path, either. ()

9. California Can’t Tax Itself Out of the Housing Crisis

As local, state and federal governments continue to raise and impose new taxes and permit fees, they make it harder for families – especially low-income families – to save for a home. (Mark Powell)

10. District Admits Pushing Struggling Students Toward Charters

Not only does new data show the lowest-performing students in the class of 2016 were transferring out of San Diego Unified, school officials now admit that’s exactly what has happened in the past – a major reversal after the district vehemently denied that was the case. (Mario Koran)

Written by Adriana Heldiz Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s Assistant Digital Manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

