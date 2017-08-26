Top Stories: Aug. 18-25

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 18-25.
1. San Diego DA’s Prosecution of Pot Attorney Has Sent Chills Through the Legal Community
Lawyers in San Diego and beyond worry the prosecution of a lawyer who represents a marijuana business could force a central tenet of practicing law – attorney-client privilege – to go up in smoke. (Jonah Valdez)
2. San Diego’s Other Confederate Memorial Sits in a City-Owned Cemetery
The plaque removed from Horton Plaza isn’t the only thing commemorating members of the Confederacy in the city – and the other might be much harder to remove, even if officials want to. (Randy Dotinga)
3. These Are the Eight Licensed Marijuana Delivery Services in San Diego (the City’s Coming for the Rest)