Top Stories: Aug. 25-Sept. 1

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Aug. 25-Sept. 1.
1. The State Supreme Court Just Changed Everything We Knew About Local Tax Hikes
Many of the local tax increases people have talked about in San Diego just got a lot easier to pass if they’re proposed by a citizens’ group instead of local government. (Scott Lewis)
2. I Made it in San Diego: The Fitness Franchise That Started it All
One fitness franchise helped pave the way for businesses like OrangeTheory and Barry’s Bootcamp, and it started with a woman teaching classes out of rec centers in Oceanside. (Sara Libby)
3. A Pipe Dream to Bring Colorado River Water to San Diego Re-Emerges