Top Stories: Dec. 31-Jan. 6

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
1. ‘We Do Not Owe Them a House in Poway’
In Poway, a veterans housing project was rejected over fears of low-income housing and the people who would live there. (Maya Srikrishnan)
2. He Tried to Follow the Rules – and He Lost His Business
Jerry Williams self-reported stormwater pollution from his business to the state, as required by law. Environmental groups sued over the reports, and as the legal fight dragged on, Williams closed shop. Meanwhile, other businesses flout the law, don’t do the monitoring and likely make more in profit. (Ry Rivard)
3. California’s Stormwater Regulations Are Themselves a Toxic Mess
Across California, there could be thousands or even tens of thousands of businesses dodging environmental rules and sending pollution into the state’s waters. Though an entire regulatory system exists to police businesses and keep water safe for residents and wildlife, the state doesn’t know how many unpermitted businesses are out there, or how much damage they’re doing. (Ry Rivard)