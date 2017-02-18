Top Stories: Feb. 11-Feb. 17

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Feb. 11-Feb. 17.
1. Opinion: San Diego Is Taking a Backward Approach to Qualcomm Stadium
Instead of signing off on developers’ plans, San Diego should collectively assess what it wants out of the stadium space, then come up with a plan of action to achieve it. (Howard M. Blackson)
2. SDPD Finds a Way Around State Law Limiting DNA Collection From Juveniles
Last year, police stopped a group of boys in Logan Heights for wearing blue and walking in a public park. They collected DNA swabs from all of them, despite a state law that would seemingly prevent them from doing so. A new lawsuit from the family of one of the boys is challenging department policy. (Kelly Davis)
3. North County Report: Issa Praises Trump, Faces Heat at Home
Pressure is growing in the 49th and 50th congressional districts, Encina power station will keep burning longer than planned, federal data used by North County activists and politicians goes dark and more in our weekly roundup of news from North County. (Ruarri Serpa)