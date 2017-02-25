Top Stories: Feb. 18-Feb. 24

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer directs men who are being deported to Mexico at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2015.

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Feb. 18-Feb. 24.

1. Neither San Diego – Nor California – Is a Sanctuary for the Undocumented

In fiscal year 2016, the San Diego Field Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed 23,729 people from the United States. More than 12,8oo of them had no criminal convictions at all. (Scott Lewis)

2. A Reader’s Guide to the SANDAG Scandal

The saga involving the San Diego Association of Governments can get convoluted pretty quickly. First, there’s the fact that SANDAG is not too familiar to many people. Then there’s the fact that the scandal centers on some complex stuff, namely economic forecasts and what goes into them. The fundamental issue at hand, though, is not complex: A powerful government agency knowingly misled the public. And that’s worth understanding. (Sara Libby)

3. Jacobs Center, Southeastern San Diego Landholder, Sheds Key Staff in Upheaval

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, which promised years ago to develop 60 acres in southeastern San Diego, has been forced to fundamentally change its development vision and to significantly pare down operations. (Lisa Halverstadt)

