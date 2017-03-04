Top Stories: Feb. 25-Mar. 3

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3.
1. How SoccerCity Dies
Soon, signature-gatherers will get to work on behalf of the plan to build an MLS stadium and development on the Qualcomm Stadium site. If the City Council green-lights the project, you can likely expect to see a new round of signature-gatherers in town, this time as part of an effort to kill the plan by forcing it to the ballot. (Scott Lewis)
2. The Most Memorable Acts of Protest Art at the Border
There’s been an uptick in art projects happening at the border now that President Donald Trump is in office. With so much attention on the border, it’s worth taking a quick look at some of the art that’s attempted to tackle the prickly issues surrounding it. Here are 20 instances of gutsy, controversial art that has explored the border. (Kinsee Morlan)
3. Struggling Students Moved to Online Charters, Boosting District’s Record Grad Rate
Data provided by five charter schools offers a window into the way San Diego Unified benefited from a system that allows it to unload its lowest-performing students and maintain a graduation rate above 90 percent. (Mario Koran)
The Privilege and the Curse of School Foundations