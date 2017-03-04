Top Stories: Feb. 25-Mar. 3

I would like to donate $

4. An Idea to Help the Homeless Languished for Years — Then Two Powerful Businessmen Got on Board

Proposals for a homeless intake facility for years failed to gain traction but the idea is now a central piece in Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to address homelessness. What changed? For one, two powerful business leaders who have the mayor’s ear took a strong interest in the idea. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. Why High Home Prices Don’t Necessarily Mean High Home Payments

While San Diego homes are unusually expensive, low rates have been keeping a lid on monthly mortgage payments. But low rates don’t assure high home prices — the two have actually had a very inconsistent relationship in the past. (Rich Toscano)

6. There’s One Money-Saving Move San Diego Unified Won’t Try — Here’s Why

As San Diego Unified moves to cut more than $100 million from its budget, there’s one avenue to potential savings the district doesn’t seem to have explored – perhaps because it’s one of the most controversial and least popular moves in the book: closing schools. (Mario Koran)

7. Jacobs Center, Southeastern San Diego Landholder, Sheds Key Staff in Upheaval

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, which promised years ago to develop 60 acres in southeastern San Diego, has been forced to fundamentally change its development vision and to significantly pare down operations. (Lisa Halverstadt )

8. City Says Sewage Is Hard to Find, Pushes Water Recycling Plan That Has Neighbors Nervous

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is making Pure Water, the city’s plan to turn sewage into drinkable water, a top priority. But the mayors of Coronado and Chula Vista, city council members in Poway and Lemon Grove, and officials from water agencies in San Diego’s eastern and southern suburbs are all trying to rein in the project. (Ry Rivard)

9. Three Big Outstanding Questions on San Diego Unified’s Budget Cuts

What does a $6 million cut to “Property” or a $1.5 million cut to “Civic Center” entail? On those and a number of other issues, parents, community members and even employees are struggling to understand what the cuts mean. (Ashly McGlone)

10. SANDAG Approves Investigation Into Forecasting Scandal

The investigation will attempt to determine who in the agency knew its forecasts were wildly overestimating how much revenue an existing sales tax, and another proposed one, would generate for regional transportation projects – and when they knew it. (Andrew Keatts)

Written by Tristan Loper

