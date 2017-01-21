Top Stories: Jan. 14-Jan. 20

I would like to donate $

4. Opinion: The Chargers Stopped Caring About San Diego Two Years Ago

I was tired of listening to Mark Fabiani. For more than an hour he arrogantly presented a series of rigid deal points on behalf of Chargers owner Dean Spanos to Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s newly formed stadium task force. I had heard enough so I quietly opened my laptop to check Twitter. What I saw surprised me. (Tony Manolatos)

5. Is the Drought Over? Depends on Which One We’re Talking About

It’s still too soon to know if the drought is truly over. We can’t predict the future, for one thing. Nor can we agree on what is meant by “drought.” President-elect Donald Trump, the California Department of Water Resources, the U.S. Drought Monitor and some top climate scientists all have different definitions. (Ry Rivard)

6. Opinion: Why I Left San Diego’s Art Scene Behind

Between the unsustainably low prices, the lack of any attempt to sell the work and endless opportunities to work for free, there’s little hope for an emerging artist to succeed on any sort of financial level in San Diego. (John Raymond Mireles)

7. How Much Does the California Lottery Provide San Diego Schools? A Drop in the Bucket

Every time school budget problems are in the news, readers always want to know: What about the California Lottery money that’s supposed to be sent to schools? Public records show state lottery money is often a small drop in a much larger bucket that is a school district’s annual budget. (Ashly McGlone)

8. San Diego Deserves Credit for Rebuffing the Chargers, But Faulconer Doesn’t

From the beginning, Mayor Kevin Faulconer could have come out strongly against Chargers chairman Dean Spanos’ antics. He could have been a national leader in decrying the NFL and its owners for holding cities ransom for public money. He didn’t. (Joe Armenta)

9. Photos: Protesters Overwhelm Tijuana Border Crossing

Scenes from Sunday’s demonstrations as protesters overwhelmed Tijuana’s El Chaparral port of entry. (David Maung)

10. Oasis for the Wealthy, Golden Door, Fights Housing Project That Just Won’t Die

Between the Golden Door’s 600 acres and Newland Sierra’s 1,985 acres sit two things: narrow Deer Springs Road and a whole different way of seeing the world. (Ry Rivard)

This article relates to: News, Top Stories

Written by Tristan Loper I manage VOSD's technology projects, the website and more. I'm also trying to figure out how to get people to pay for journalism (hint, hint). You can follow me on Facebook or Instagram or reach me by email at tristan.loper@voiceofsandiego.org.

