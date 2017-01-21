Top Stories: Jan. 14-Jan. 20

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 20.
1. There’s Already a Challenge to the ‘LA Chargers’ Trademark – and It’s Not From the Dodgers
The Chargers’ application to trademark “LA Chargers” ran into an issue even before the team announced it will move to Los Angeles. (David Lizerbram)
2. The Mayor Fumbled in the Chargers Game but It’s Not His Fault They’re Leaving
The mayor is not to blame for losing the Chargers. But he and others consistently got what was going on wrong. (Scott Lewis)
3. How the Spanos Family Built a Fortune Selling Bologna Sandwiches to Mexican Farmworkers
The Spanos family, which owns the Chargers, is worth $2.4 billion. As the team asks the public to help fund a new stadium, many have wondered where the Spanos family fortune came from. For Alex Spanos, it started with bologna sandwiches and Mexican farmworkers. The family has long faced questions, in fact, of whether Spanos helped exploit farmworkers in the notorious Bracero program that started nearly 70 years ago. (Ry Rivard)