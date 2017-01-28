Top Stories: Jan. 21-Jan. 27

I would like to donate $

4. Despite Reforms, City and County Pension Funds Are Billions Short

The latest shortfalls mark new troubling heights for each pension fund, surpassing levels that rocked the city during the pension scandal of the early 2000s. (Ashly McGlone)

5. Why I Left San Diego’s Art Scene Behind

Between the unsustainably low prices, the lack of any attempt to sell the work and endless opportunities to work for free, there’s little hope for an emerging artist to succeed on any sort of financial level in San Diego. (John Raymond Mireles)

6. Housing, Soccer, Housing and More Ideas for the Qualcomm Stadium Site

A new proposal for the Qualcomm Stadium site includes a $200 million stadium, a river park, student housing and more. It’s unclear whether San Diegans will get to weigh in with a public vote, but there’s no shortage of opinions about how this should play out. We asked local urban planners, architects and community members what they want to see happen to the site. (Voice of San Diego)

7. Is the Drought Over? Depends on Which One We’re Talking About

It’s still too soon to know if the drought is truly over. We can’t predict the future, for one thing. Nor can we agree on what is meant by “drought.” President-elect Donald Trump, the California Department of Water Resources, the U.S. Drought Monitor and some top climate scientists all have different definitions. (Ry Rivard)

8. Spanos Isn’t Selling the Chargers and the Team’s Not Moving Back

Some keep holding onto glimmers of hope that the Chargers will come back to San Diego under new ownership. But there are policies and other complicating factors in place to prevent that from happening. (Beau Lynott)

9. San Diego Unified’s Looming Budget Cuts Now Top $124 Million

Despite warnings from San Diego Unified’s new CFO Patricia Koch last month, some board members held out hope a growing economy would send more money their way. That didn’t happen, and now at least $124.4 million must be cut from the district’s budget. (Ashly McGlone)

10. VOSD Podcast: Padres Boss on the Vacuum the Chargers Left and East Village’s Future

In a refreshingly candid interview, Ron Fowler, executive chairman of the group that owns the San Diego Padres, fielded all sorts of big questions. (Kinsee Morlan)

