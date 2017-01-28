Top Stories: Jan. 21-Jan. 27

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27.
1. Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?
There’s no one policy or criteria that makes a place a sanctuary city. Yet two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday — including one that would crack down on sanctuary cities — could impact the city of San Diego, the county and the state bigly. (Sara Libby)
2. Lincoln High’s Middle College Program Takes Another Disastrous Turn
The last semester of Lincoln High School’s Middle College program was so plagued with problems it ended with school district officials brokering a deal with the San Diego Community College District to withdraw dozens of students in order to avoid Fs on their transcripts. (Mario Koran)
3. The Only Consistency to Padres’ Uniforms Is Inconsistency
While Padres fans wait for the new tradition of winning to take hold, they need something to identify with. And, when you can’t recognize the players on the field, it’d certainly be nice to recognize the team. (Dallas McLaughlin)