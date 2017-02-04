Top Stories: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

I would like to donate $

4. Pot Is Legal – But in San Diego, Growing, Storing and Testing it May Not Be

Though recreational marijuana use is now legal statewide, no place in the county is considering allowing the activities involved in creating and distributing it. (Maya Srikrishnan)

5. Is San Diego a Sanctuary City and What Does That Even Mean?

There’s no one policy or criteria that makes a place a sanctuary city. Yet two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday — including one that would crack down on sanctuary cities — could impact the city of San Diego, the county and the state bigly. (Sara Libby)

6. Opinion: How San Diego Can Chip Away at Its Housing Deficit

But one of the biggest factors holding San Diego up is its inability to first come to terms with the region’s housing need. (Lori Holt Pfeiler and Dan Silver)

7. A New Approach on Housing: Forget Density

The new, seemingly bipartisan consensus is to largely admit defeat in neighborhood-level density fights and instead, just pass citywide policies that make it easier to build within the existing density. (Andrew Keatts)

8. San Diego Media Still Searching for the Chargers Coverage ‘Sweet Spot’

The Chargers have long been the main game in town for San Diego sports media. But with the team abandoning San Diego, how much local airtime and ink will it receive next season? No one seems to know, including the local outlets doing the covering. (Jared Whitlock)

9. Sacramento Report: Growing Calls for the State to Usurp Cities on Housing

San Diego lawmakers unveil bills to ease bureaucracy for transgendered residents, make voting by mail easier and help hungry college students. Plus: The California vs. Trump fight goes from rhetorical to real. (Voice of San Diego)

10. San Diego Unified’s Local Hiring Goals Are Falling Further Out of Reach

Under a project labor agreement the San Diego Unified School District signed in 2009, local workers would build all bond-funded projects over $1 million. But the targets set in the deal still aren’t being met, and new numbers show some targets are slipping slightly further away as more large projects are built. (Ashly McGlone)

This article relates to: News, Top Stories

Written by Tristan Loper I manage VOSD's technology projects, the website and more. I'm also trying to figure out how to get people to pay for journalism (hint, hint). You can follow me on Facebook or Instagram or reach me by email at tristan.loper@voiceofsandiego.org.

