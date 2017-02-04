Top Stories: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
1. Spanos Isn’t Selling the Chargers and the Team’s Not Moving Back
Some keep holding onto glimmers of hope that the Chargers will come back to San Diego under new ownership. But there are policies and other complicating factors in place to prevent that from happening. (Beau Lynott)
2. A High-Speed Train From San Diego to L.A. Is Possible Even Without High-Speed Rail
The stretch from Los Angeles to San Diego is one of America’s busiest travel corridors. Yet the plans for California’s high-speed rail prioritizes the route from Los Angeles to San Francisco instead. There are steps Southern California officials could take in the meantime, however, that would drastically improve rail services and encourage more people to ride. (Alon Levy)
3. The City Is on a Collision Course With Pot Delivery Services
Dozens of marijuana delivery services operate with hardly any regulation. City Council members may shut that down Tuesday when they evaluate a set of proposals on medical and recreational marijuana regulation. (Maya Srikrishnan)