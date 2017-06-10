Top Stories: June 2-9

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of June 2-9.
1. Bombshell Appraisal Puts Qualcomm Stadium Land at $110 Million as Is
The SoccerCity Initiative would require investors pay “fair market value” for the land. A new appraisal puts the value at $110 million. If the investors agree to pay a sum in that ballpark, it could be a game-changer for the politics of the situation. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)
2. There’s Still No San Diego Housing Bubble Yet
Rising home prices have sparked concerns of another housing bubble. But while San Diego housing is unusually expensive, it hasn’t reached bubble-like extremes in two key areas. (Rich Toscano)
3. A Newly Feisty Labor Movement Deals Brutal Blow to Special Election