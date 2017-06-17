Top Stories June 9-15

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of June 9-15.
1. With Veto, Faulconer Targets Political Opposition
Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s veto and cuts to specific Council district budgets send a clear message. But it’s still not at all clear that he’ll prevail in holding his special election, which is up for a vote on Monday. Here are a few things to watch as that unfolds. (Andrew Keatts)
2. The Truth Behind Claims of Vast Piles of County Cash
Advocates and labor leaders claim the San Diego County Board of Supervisors stockpiles reserves instead of spending it on vulnerable residents. Here’s the truth. (Lisa Halverstadt)
3. What It Would Take to Make San Diego’s Transit System Faster and More Reliable