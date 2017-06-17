Top Stories June 9-15

I would like to donate $

The 215 Rapid bus averages only 12 mph. It’s not much faster than a cyclist. Offboard ticket purchasing and allowing all passengers to board at any door could speed up service. There are more radical — and controversial — solutions San Diego could try, too. (Alon Levy)

4. The Myth That ‘Everybody Wins’ When We Invest in Conventions

The people who live on our streets deserve as much investment as those who prosper from tourism and conventions. (John Auther)

5. Bombshell Appraisal Puts Qualcomm Stadium Land at $110 Million as Is

The SoccerCity Initiative would require investors pay “fair market value” for the land. A new appraisal puts the value at $110 million. If the investors agree to pay a sum in that ballpark, it could be a game-changer for the politics of the situation. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

6. There’s Still No San Diego Housing Bubble Yet

Rising home prices have sparked concerns of another housing bubble. But while San Diego housing is unusually expensive, it hasn’t reached bubble-like extremes in two key areas. (Rich Toscano)

7. Outsiders Clamor for County Officials to Loosen the Purse Strings

Progressives and some Board of Supervisor candidates are taking aim at the county’s flush reserve accounts. (Lisa Halverstadt

8. San Diego Explained: Downsides of the East Village Building Boom

In this week’s San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego’s Kinsee Morlan details some of the concerns about East Village’s rapid development. (Adriana Heldiz)

9. Environmentalists Say Conservation Plan Is Being Used to Give One Development a Leg Up

The 2,100-unit Newland Sierra development near San Marcos hasn’t been approved yet. So environmentalists want to know why it’s included among several already approved projects in a North County conservation plan, which could give its developers substantial benefits. (Ry Rivard)

10. A Latina Student’s Plea: Please Stop Talking About ‘Stand and Deliver’

Recently, educators in San Diego have had the 1988 movie on their minds. But continuing to show the film and trump its lessons confirms students’ worst fears: that their teachers think less of them and define them by the struggles they face. (Adriana Heldiz)

Written by Adriana Heldiz

