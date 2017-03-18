Top Stories: Mar. 11-Mar. 17

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Mar. 11-Mar. 17.

1. Sacramento Report: State Regulators Crack Down on Beer Distributor Scheme

Sen. Toni Atkins backs big park bond, Assemblyman Randy Voepel, not so much. Also: new numbers reveal just how little of a problem voter fraud is, and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento. (Voice of San Diego)

2. It’s About to Get Harder to Buy Food at Your Local Brewery

For years, San Diego breweries have invited local caterers to set up food stands in their tasting rooms. But a new county ordinance could spell the end to this symbiotic relationship. (Ian Anderson)

3. The South Bay’s Craft Beer Boom Is Upending Assumptions

At the end of 2015, San Diego County had 114 breweries and brewpubs – only two of which were in the South Bay. Citing low incomes and its minority-majority population, some brewers, sales representatives and distributors have assumed residents there only have taste buds for Bud Light, Corona and Dos Equis. A recent boom in breweries and tasting rooms is proving them wrong. (Jonah Valdez)

4. San Diego Unified Wants to Shut Down — and Mimic — Online Charters

Hannah Sanders said suspensions were an every-week thing for her when she was at Kearny High School. (Mario Koran)

5. Residents Get Ready to Rip Another New Trolley Stop Density Plan

Bay Park and nearby residents are once again mobilizing for a fight against new homes and taller buildings near a planned new trolley stop. This time, the city may not back down as easily. (Andrew Keatts)