Top Stories: Mar. 25-Mar. 31

Students at Fulton K-8 participate in a 2015 ceremony. Fifty-three percent of its teachers are facing layoffs ahead of the 2017 school year.

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Mar. 25-Mar. 31.

1. The 20 Schools in San Diego Unified Facing the Most Teacher Layoffs

Looming layoffs at the San Diego Unified School District would disproportionately hit lower-income schools. Of the 20 schools facing the most layoffs, 13 have a student body with at least 75 percent of kids receiving subsidized lunch. (Mario Koran)

2. Southern California Is Drowning in Drought-Proofing Projects

Water agencies are working on dozens of projects to boost Southern California’s water supply. But many of the agencies are simultaneously boosting their own projects and arguing that others shouldn’t be built – partly out of a fear that ratepayers will only tolerate so many projects, and partly because of politics and territorialism. (Ry Rivard)

3. SDSU Reveals it Doesn’t Need Qualcomm Stadium Land … Yet

We finally got the clearest view yet of what San Diego State University leaders really want out of the Qualcomm Stadium site. (Scott Lewis)

5. San Diego’s Rapid Bus System Doesn’t Meet the Standards of Regular Buses in Other Cities

In branding, San Diego’s Rapid bus looks as sleek as the best bus rapid transit systems. But on the ground, it falls short of the standards for good bus service. (Alon Levy)