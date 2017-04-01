Top Stories: Mar. 25-Mar. 31

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Mar. 25-Mar. 31.

Photo by Dustin Michelson
Students at Fulton K-8 participate in a 2015 ceremony. Fifty-three percent of its teachers are facing layoffs ahead of the 2017 school year.
Partner Voices
By |

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Mar. 25-Mar. 31.

1. The 20 Schools in San Diego Unified Facing the Most Teacher Layoffs
Looming layoffs at the San Diego Unified School District would disproportionately hit lower-income schools. Of the 20 schools facing the most layoffs, 13 have a student body with at least 75 percent of kids receiving subsidized lunch. (Mario Koran)

2. Southern California Is Drowning in Drought-Proofing Projects
Water agencies are working on dozens of projects to boost Southern California’s water supply. But many of the agencies are simultaneously boosting their own projects and arguing that others shouldn’t be built – partly out of a fear that ratepayers will only tolerate so many projects, and partly because of politics and territorialism. (Ry Rivard)

3. SDSU Reveals it Doesn’t Need Qualcomm Stadium Land … Yet
We finally got the clearest view yet of what San Diego State University leaders really want out of the Qualcomm Stadium site. (Scott Lewis)

4. The District Schools Facing the Most Layoffs Are Overwhelmingly Poor
Low-income schools are set to bear the brunt of San Diego Unified’s multimillion-dollar budget cuts. For 16 of the 20 schools in San Diego Unified facing the most teacher layoff notices, at least 75 percent of students qualify for free and reduced-price lunch. (Mario Koran)

5. San Diego’s Rapid Bus System Doesn’t Meet the Standards of Regular Buses in Other Cities
In branding, San Diego’s Rapid bus looks as sleek as the best bus rapid transit systems. But on the ground, it falls short of the standards for good bus service. (Alon Levy)

Support Independent Journalism Today

6. SDSU: Wait! We Do Need Mission Valley Land in ‘Near Term’
Bob Schulz, the vice president for real estate assets at San Diego State University, revealed last week the university had no immediate need for the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley. Now he’d like to update that statement. (Scott Lewis)

7. No Airbnb Enforcement Crackdown – Yet
City Attorney Mara Elliott recently declared short-term vacation rentals illegal in San Diego, but Mayor Kevin Faulconer says there are no plans to step up enforcement against them – yet. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. Opinion: There Are Some Troubling Issues Hidden in the Fine Print of the SoccerCity Plan
The initiative makes it possible – even easy – for the mayor to bring in an NFL team and provide them whatever terms are needed to satisfy them in either their lease or purchase of the land. The deal could include public subsidies. (Theresa Quiroz)

9. A Therapy Dog Might Have Sniffed Out a Major Problem for Kids Across San Diego Unified
A therapy dog happened to sniff out a lead problem in one San Diego Unified School – and might have alerted the district to more widespread problems. (Mario Koran and Ry Rivard)

10. Jacobs Center Uncertain How to End Itself as Promised
Years ago, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Investment bought up dozens of acres of land and promised the community would own it. It’s still fleshing out how that’ll work. (Lisa Halverstadt)

    This article relates to: News, Top Stories

    Written by Tristan Loper

    I manage VOSD's technology projects, the website and more. I'm also trying to figure out how to get people to pay for journalism (hint, hint). You can follow me on Facebook or Instagram or reach me by email at tristan.loper@voiceofsandiego.org.

    Partner Voices

    Comments

    We're striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. To read our full comment policy, click here.

    0 comments
      Livefyre
    Newest | Oldest